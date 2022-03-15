Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Shares Down 1.9%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 39,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 43,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49.
