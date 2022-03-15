National Bankshares Trims Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Target Price to C$13.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Dexterra Group and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

TSE DXT opened at C$7.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.68 million and a P/E ratio of 24.41. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.72 and a 52 week high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

