National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,721 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.16% of National CineMedia worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after buying an additional 484,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 458,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.42. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

National CineMedia Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.