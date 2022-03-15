National Express Group (LON:NEX) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 290 ($3.77) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.42) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.37).

Shares of NEX opened at GBX 235.20 ($3.06) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 183.70 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.80 ($4.39). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 252.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

