National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. 14,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Vision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National Vision by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

