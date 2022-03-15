NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 63.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital upgraded NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.95).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 213.60 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.75 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

