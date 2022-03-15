NatWest Group plc (NWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.87.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

