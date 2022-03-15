Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 98,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Navigator alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Navigator by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navigator by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $589.68 million, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 2.10.

About Navigator (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.