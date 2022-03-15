Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $91,030.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $91,030.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001007 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,060,871 coins and its circulating supply is 18,796,244 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.