Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTR. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $774.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 468,486 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 110,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

