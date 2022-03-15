NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $99.56 Average PT from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,329,623. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

