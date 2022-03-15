Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Shares of NTIP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. 24,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,687. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Network-1 Technologies (Get Rating)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.