Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 505 at Citigroup

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 505 ($6.57) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NWITY stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Network International has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

