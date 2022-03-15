New Fortress Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NFE stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 39,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,877,800.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.