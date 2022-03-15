New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,191,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 2,145,989 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Gold by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in New Gold by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,869,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 806,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

