New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.10.

NYSE:EDU opened at $0.86 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $17.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

