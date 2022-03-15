New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.84

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 3007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDVLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 6.02%.

New World Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

