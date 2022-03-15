NewAge (NBEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect NewAge to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NBEV stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
NewAge Company Profile (Get Rating)
NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.
