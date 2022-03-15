NewAge (NBEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect NewAge to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NewAge by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 255,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,774 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NewAge by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 109,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NewAge by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,749,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

