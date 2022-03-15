Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $9,315,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR opened at $369.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.35.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

