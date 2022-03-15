Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,232 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

