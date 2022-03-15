Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,766,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.03. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.