Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nokia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.