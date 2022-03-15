Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. 54,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nomad Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

