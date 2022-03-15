North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$435,858.09 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,858.09.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$13.00 and a 12-month high of C$22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

