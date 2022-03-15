North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$435,858.09 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,858.09.
Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$13.00 and a 12-month high of C$22.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
