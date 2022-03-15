Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of Northeast Bank worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

NBN stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

About Northeast Bank (Get Rating)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.