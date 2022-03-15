Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,083 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.