Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Up 39.1% in February

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

