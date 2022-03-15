NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.98.

NUVSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS NUVSF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 50,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

