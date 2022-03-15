Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

OIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Oil States International stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 424,740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oil States International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 163,976 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.