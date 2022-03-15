ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 11,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.95 million and a PE ratio of -21.91. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,526,200.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ON24 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ON24 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.