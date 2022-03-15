OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.82.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

