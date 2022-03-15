Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.74.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
