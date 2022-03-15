Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

ONCR stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Oncorus by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oncorus by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in Oncorus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oncorus by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

