ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Director Michael G. Hutchinson Sells 750 Shares

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 23.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 28.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at about $888,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 33.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

