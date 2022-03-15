ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. 58,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 825,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 402.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.