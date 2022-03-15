Oppenheimer Trims Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Target Price to $7.00

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SOND. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Sonder stock opened at 4.72 on Friday. Sonder has a 12 month low of 4.22 and a 12 month high of 11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

