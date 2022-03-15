Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.84. 41,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 204,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Opsens Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

