Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Oracle by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

