Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. The company has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

