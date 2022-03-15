Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 38.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SEED traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. 384,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,888. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

