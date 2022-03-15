Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
OTCMKTS ORTIF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.81.
About Ortho Regenerative Technologies
Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.
