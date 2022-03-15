Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

