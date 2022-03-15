Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. 30,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,992. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after acquiring an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $13,318,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.