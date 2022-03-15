Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,225 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

