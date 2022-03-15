Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
