Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 10,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $40,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 64,386 shares of company stock valued at $252,027 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.