Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,517,000 after acquiring an additional 986,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.14. 1,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,227. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.