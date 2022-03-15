Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.99. 69,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,779. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.