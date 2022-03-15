Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth $520,000.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.46. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

