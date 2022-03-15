Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PACV stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 52,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,094. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
