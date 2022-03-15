Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.230-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.680 EPS.

Shares of PANW traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.83. 8,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $519.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.86. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.